FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 5,000 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Amcor by 29.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $10.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.