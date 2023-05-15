First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Short Interest Up 28.0% in April

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the April 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

First Community Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ FCCO traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.21. 11,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,063. First Community has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $130.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.52.

First Community Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.32%.

Insider Activity at First Community

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community

In other news, Director Jan H. Hollar purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,359 shares in the company, valued at $105,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Community by 314.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Community during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Community during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Community by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Community by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. 50.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCCO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Community in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

About First Community

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

