First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aasif M. Bade purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $242,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Aasif M. Bade acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann C. Dee acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $78,175.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $232,050 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INBK opened at $10.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.47.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 9.92%.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.