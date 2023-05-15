First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First of Long Island from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on First of Long Island from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

First of Long Island Stock Performance

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $223.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, Director John Abbott Root Cooper purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 186,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,063.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First of Long Island

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,862,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,100,000 after purchasing an additional 30,873 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after buying an additional 98,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after buying an additional 73,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First of Long Island by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

