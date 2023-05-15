First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup started coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut First Republic Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.79.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

First Republic Bank stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $413.19 million, a P/E ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average is $93.56. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,634,905,000 after purchasing an additional 502,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,532,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,244,416,000 after purchasing an additional 187,186 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 7,115,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,319,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,698,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,023,000 after acquiring an additional 89,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,728,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,620,000 after acquiring an additional 29,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic offers banking for individuals and businesses, wealth management and more with a focus on tailored service and solutions. First Republic was founded in San Francisco in 1985 by James H. Herbert II with a single office and a small but dedicated staff. Years later, First Republic is one of the country’s largest banks, serving clients at more than 80 Preferred Banking Offices across the United States and through online banking services.

