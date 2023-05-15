First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 301,695 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,044,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301,695 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.95% of APA worth $142,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of APA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after purchasing an additional 229,516 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in APA by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,805,000 after buying an additional 1,509,555 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in APA by 91.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,075,000 after buying an additional 1,481,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,774,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,673,000 after buying an additional 68,392 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $33.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

