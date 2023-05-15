First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,555,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543,052 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.04% of Ovintiv worth $129,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $33.10 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.84). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.45%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.