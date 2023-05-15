First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,951 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.69% of Avery Dennison worth $100,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Avery Dennison by 434.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Avery Dennison by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.29.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $173.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.44.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,693. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

