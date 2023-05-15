First Trust Advisors LP Has $108.97 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,055,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 266,493 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $108,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in SAP by 120.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in SAP by 72.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 44.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $130.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.53 billion, a PE ratio of 73.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.27%.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

