First Trust Advisors LP Has $117.70 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,791,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,521 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.40% of ONEOK worth $117,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 231,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 56.0% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Down 5.8 %

OKE opened at $60.00 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.