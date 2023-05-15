First Trust Advisors LP Has $125.20 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,956,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,784 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Johnson Controls International worth $125,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,482,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 190.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,713,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,054 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,435,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,281,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,033,000 after buying an additional 794,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.0 %

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

JCI opened at $62.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.18.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.