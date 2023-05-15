First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,840 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.66% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $104,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $94,454,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after acquiring an additional 260,203 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 345,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after acquiring an additional 254,029 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,014,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $24,449,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total transaction of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,177 shares in the company, valued at $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $3,104,525 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on SEDG. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.37.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $303.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 88.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.77.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

