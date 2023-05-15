FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) SVP Raul Ramos Sells 10,050 Shares

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) SVP Raul Ramos sold 10,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total transaction of $1,027,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Raul Ramos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Raul Ramos sold 30,050 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total transaction of $3,091,243.50.

FirstCash Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCFS traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.03. 280,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,895. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.83 and its 200-day moving average is $92.32. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.43 and a 1 year high of $105.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.50.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $762.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.91 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 22.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 32.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FCFS. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

