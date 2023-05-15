FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FirstService by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.20.

FirstService Trading Up 0.5 %

FirstService Announces Dividend

Shares of FSV stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.20. 13,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,931. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.08. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $112.44 and a 1-year high of $151.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.49%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

