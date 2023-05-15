Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 350.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.59. 189,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.