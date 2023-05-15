Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT Raised to $29.00 at Guggenheim

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FLNC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.85.

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $22.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 2.66. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In other news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $378,946.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,864.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 12,279.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 260,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 54.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 802.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 86,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

