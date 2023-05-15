Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,111 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,089 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor accounts for approximately 3.0% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Ford Motor by 5.5% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 15,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F remained flat at $11.67 during mid-day trading on Monday. 25,523,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,162,199. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.50 to $12.80 in a research note on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

