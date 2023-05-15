Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III Sells 2,000 Shares

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,212.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Forestar Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FOR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 150,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,154. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $987.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Forestar Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,274 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,825 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Forestar Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,640 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

