Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III Sells 2,000 Shares

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,212.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Forestar Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:FOR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 150,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,154. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $987.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forestar Group (FOR)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.