Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,300 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 137,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Forrester Research Stock Performance

Forrester Research stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,409. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $494.98 million, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $136.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.23 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Forrester Research

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FORR shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $74,893.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forrester Research

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,149,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,531,000 after acquiring an additional 214,167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 489.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 108,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 521.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 76,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 64,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 43,596 shares in the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

(Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.