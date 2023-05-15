Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,591,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,517 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.77% of Fox Factory worth $145,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2,515.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.83. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.82.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.25%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. TheStreet raised Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

