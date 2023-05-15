Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,065 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 30.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FBRT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.06. 11,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 82.53 and a quick ratio of 82.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.50. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 236.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBRT. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Jonestrading decreased their target price on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

