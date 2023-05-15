Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Update

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the April 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVHD. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of LVHD stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 52,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,837. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

