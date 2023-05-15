Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Director Acquires $139,600.00 in Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE FCX traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $36.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,015,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,835,730. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.54. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

