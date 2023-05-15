FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the April 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,012,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FuelPositive Stock Up 5.2 %

FuelPositive stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 0.07. The company had a trading volume of 351,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,204. FuelPositive has a one year low of 0.05 and a one year high of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.08 and a 200 day moving average of 0.10.

About FuelPositive

FuelPositive Corp. engages in the provision of electrical energy storage solutions and related technologies. It operates on the principle and belief that a fundamental breakthrough in energy storage will be the catalyst for positive environmental and economic change globally. The company was founded by Ian Clifford in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

