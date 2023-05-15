G999 (G999) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,965.01

G999 (G999) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, G999 has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $2,965.01 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00055679 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00019341 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000911 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.