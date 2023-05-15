Gala (GALA) Price Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Gala (GALA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last week, Gala has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Gala has a total market cap of $208.82 million and $130.49 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can currently be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Gala

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.

The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

Gala Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.