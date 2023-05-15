GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GEHC. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

GEHC traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $74.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.29. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83.

Insider Activity

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $5,487,167.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

