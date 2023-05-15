Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Gencor Industries Stock Performance
Shares of Gencor Industries stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.79. 29,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,320. Gencor Industries has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $15.53.
About Gencor Industries
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gencor Industries (GENC)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.