Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of Gencor Industries stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.79. 29,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,320. Gencor Industries has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $15.53.

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

