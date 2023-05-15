General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in General Electric by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE GE opened at $99.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $102.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.09 and a 200-day moving average of $86.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

