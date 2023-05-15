Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Trading Up 6.7%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.53. Approximately 149,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 339,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GEL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Genesis Energy Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.25 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $790.60 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 37,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 104,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the third quarter valued at $3,610,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,523,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 76,743 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

