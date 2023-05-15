Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

NYSE:CO opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. Global Cord Blood has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $363.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after buying an additional 26,067,412 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.