Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.03

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.03 and last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 391499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.