GMX Price Hits $62.84 on Exchanges (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. GMX has a total market capitalization of $547.38 million and approximately $15.29 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMX token can now be bought for approximately $62.84 or 0.00229334 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GMX has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GMX Profile

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,213,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,710,230 tokens. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

