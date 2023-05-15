GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,825,200 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the April 15th total of 1,533,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

GoGold Resources Trading Up 2.7 %

GLGDF opened at $1.35 on Monday. GoGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

About GoGold Resources

(Get Rating)

Read More

Gogold Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.