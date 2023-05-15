Golden Goose (GOLD) Market Cap Hits $31,461.15

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded up 20.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Golden Goose token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a market cap of $31,461.15 and $906.02 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

