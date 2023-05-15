Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Muzinich & Co. Inc.

Muzinich & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 33,069 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC comprises approximately 5.7% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned 0.34% of Golub Capital BDC worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1,703.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 320,697 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 26,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 364.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 61,381 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.25 to $12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of GBDC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.05. 68,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,504. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $146.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 209.52%.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

