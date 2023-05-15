Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM) Announces $0.42 Dividend

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4172 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GECCM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

About Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75%

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

