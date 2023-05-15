Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM) Announces $0.42 Dividend

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4172 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ GECCM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.
About Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75%
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (GECCM)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.