Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $7.06 Million Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,041 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of Knowles worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. CWM LLC boosted its position in Knowles by 201.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Knowles during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 147.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 65.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Knowles in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Knowles Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,718. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. The company had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter.

Knowles Profile

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.