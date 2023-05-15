Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $9.10 Million Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. ExlService accounts for 0.5% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 56.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 88.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 358.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,623.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ExlService news, Director Andreas Fibig purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $165.85 per share, with a total value of $99,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.79 per share, for a total transaction of $113,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,623.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,644 shares of company stock valued at $620,563. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Up 0.9 %

EXLS traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.08. The company had a trading volume of 38,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,904. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.17 and a 52 week high of $191.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.74.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $374.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.14 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

ExlService Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

