Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $9.56 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,846 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.5% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of UNH traded down $6.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $485.06. The company had a trading volume of 587,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,588. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

