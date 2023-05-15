Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $7.59 Million in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 908,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Alight at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alight by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Alight by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alight by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

ALIT traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 486,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,029. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $10.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.38 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

