Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 0.5% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.1 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $4,033,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,892,288.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,110,633.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,938.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $4,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,892,288.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,045 shares of company stock valued at $13,169,831 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.