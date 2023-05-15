Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 13,218 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,218 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of NCR worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in NCR by 350.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in NCR by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NCR in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NCR Trading Up 0.3 %

About NCR

NYSE NCR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,551. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

(Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.