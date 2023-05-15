Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SCHD traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.04. 918,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,583. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.