Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Director Buys $414,800.00 in Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) Director Ryan Levenson purchased 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $414,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ryan Levenson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

On Wednesday, May 10th, Ryan Levenson purchased 66,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Up 5.6 %

GLDD stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 752,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,137. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $422.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $146.66 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 15.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

(Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.