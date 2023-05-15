Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,718,500 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the April 15th total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,976.0 days.

Great-West Lifeco Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLIF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.20. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,917. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $29.20.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC upgraded Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.