H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the April 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Danske raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

