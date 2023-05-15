Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Harbor Custom Development Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCDIP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.10. 5,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,079. Harbor Custom Development has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $16.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69.

Institutional Trading of Harbor Custom Development

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harbor Custom Development stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Harbor Custom Development were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

