Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) traded down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.94. 226,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 375,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HROW shares. TheStreet upgraded Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Harrow Health from $27.20 to $32.40 in a research report on Friday.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.41 million, a P/E ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

