Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) traded down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.94. 226,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 375,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on HROW shares. TheStreet upgraded Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Harrow Health from $27.20 to $32.40 in a research report on Friday.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.41 million, a P/E ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
