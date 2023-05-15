Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the April 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Handelsbanken lowered shares of Harvia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Harvia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of Harvia Oyj stock remained flat at C$19.30 during midday trading on Monday. Harvia Oyj has a 12 month low of C$19.30 and a 12 month high of C$19.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.07.

Harvia Oyj Company Profile

Harvia Oyj, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes traditional, steam, and infrared saunas. The company provides sauna heaters, sauna rooms, hot tubs, control units, and steam generators; sauna heater spare parts, sauna stones, steam room elements, infrared components, sound and lighting solutions, and water hygiene products; and sauna accessories, such as sauna scents, buckets, and ladles, as well as thermometers and sauna textiles.

